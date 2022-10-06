NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a commercial fire Thursday evening in Norfolk.

According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in just before 5:10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Springfield Avenue.

For those who have lived in the area for some time, you might recognize this address as being the site of the former Ford manufacturing plant.

A spokesperson for the Norfolk Fire-Rescue said crews arrived on the scene of what appeared to be an explosion in the office area of one of the plants.

Dispatch says one person has been transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Crews were able to quickly tame the fire after they began their attack. The fire was marked under control at 5:48 p.m.

The investigation remains ongoing