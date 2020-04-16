Ocean View’s Thirsty Camel catches fire overnight

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Thirsty Camel, a staple in Norfolk’s Ocean View neighborhood for more than five decades, went up in flames overnight.

Norfolk firefighters were notified around 1:47 a.m. Thursday morning about the fire in the 300 block of Ocean View Avenue.

The call was upgraded to a 2nd alarm fire shortly after crews arrived, and 13 different fire companies responded in total, fire officials say.

Cont. The call came in at 1:47 this morning from bystanders in the area that their were smoke and flames visible. Units arrived and begin to attack the fire. Crews were forced to extinguish from the exterior. pic.twitter.com/hGTK2So9lI — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) April 16, 2020

Crews were forced to attack the flames from the outside, and used ladder trucks from above. The fire was marked under control at 3:47 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters say no one was inside at the time, and the 911 call was phoned in by bystanders in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Thirsty Camel posted to Facebook “Well we really don’t know what to say other than we will be back in due time.. We would like to thank everyone for your continued love and support. #camelstrong“

The restaurant is closed to patrons because of the Virginia Stay-at-Home order but has been offering pickup orders.

