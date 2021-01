NORFOLK., Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters in Norfolk are on scene of a fire that impacted multiple homes early Wednesday.

Credit: Kiahnna Patterson/WAVY

Norfolk Dispatchers say they received the call around 2:17 a.m. for the fire near 27th and 28th Street.

No injuries have been reported. No other details have been released.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.