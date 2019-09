NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters found a 100-year-old woman cleaning up storm debris in her yard when they were called to the Bayview area on Tuesday.

The activation of the woman’s medical lifeline alarm prompted the firefighters’ response, according to a post on Norfolk Fire-Rescue’s Facebook page.

The firefighters, Edic and Bryant, reset her lifeline alarm pendant and helped her finish cleaning up the debris that was left from Hurricane Dorian.