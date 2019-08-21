Firefighters extinguish fire at house on 30th Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a house on 30th Street in Norfolk that caught fire Wednesday morning.

Officials with Norfolk Fire-Rescue stated on Twitter units were called to the house, which is situated between Church Street and Llewellyn Avenue, shortly before 8:30 a.m.

The house was unoccupied and appeared to be undergoing remodeling. Firefigters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, officials said.

Battalion 1 A Shift on scene of a working fire on W 30th Street. Fire appears to have started in the attic. pic.twitter.com/Xf11hLNGC8 — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) August 21, 2019

Officials said it looked like the fire started in the attic area of the house. The cause is under investigation.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.