Firefighters extinguish fire at house on 30th Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a house on 30th Street in Norfolk that caught fire Wednesday morning.
Officials with Norfolk Fire-Rescue stated on Twitter units were called to the house, which is situated between Church Street and Llewellyn Avenue, shortly before 8:30 a.m.
The house was unoccupied and appeared to be undergoing remodeling. Firefigters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, officials said.
Officials said it looked like the fire started in the attic area of the house. The cause is under investigation.
