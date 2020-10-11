Norfolk fire station to undergo $900K renovation project, crew on duty to stay in campers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue will be undergoing a major $900K renovation project to the 60-year-old fire station starting Monday.

During the upgrades, the crew on duty will be staying in campers outside of Station 10 for about five months.

The renovations will modernize the station by helping to “improve the health, safety, and living conditions for our members,” the department posted to its social media.

In order to accommodate the crew with CDC coronavirus guidelines, the campers will house those assigned to Engine 10 and Medic 10. Ladder 10 will be moved a short distance down the road to Station 4. Once the project is done, Ladder 10 will then move back home.

Fire officials also said that the decisions were made to ensure the response area is not impacted in any way. Additionally, access to the Norfolk Fire Department Federal Credit Union will not be affected during this project.







