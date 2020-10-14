Fire Station 10 in Norfolk gets major renovations

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It may take a few months before the dust settles at Fire Station 10 in Norfolk.

“This building was built in 1961, so the city and our administration is updating the fire station,” said Capt. Rodney Mills at Fire Station 10.

Mills says the project just started this week.

“They’re going to update the firefighters’ bunk room and bathrooms and then go to the other side and update our galley and working on our commercial washers and dryers,” he said.

Fire officials say the $900,000 investment to do the renovation is part of the city’s Capital Improvement plan.

The entire process should be finished it about five months.

The upgrades will provide a safer environment and better living areas, with more privacy for first responders in sleeping areas and the bathroom and shower area.

They’ll also be getting central air conditioning and heat, and the plumbing and electric will be upgraded, too.

So, where will firefighters and medics sleep during the renovation period? Right out front of the station in campers.

“The bell dings in there, the phone rings in there we are able to do our reports and everything from the campers,” he said.

Mills says the electronics and city network is hooked up inside of the campers, so there won’t be a delay in response time.

Three can sleep in one camper, two in the other, and then one person sleeps in a bed in the station.

“One thing about the fire service [is] we have to adapt to a whole bunch of situations, so I’m quite sure this is something well adapt to,” he said.

