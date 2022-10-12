NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries during a fire in Norfolk Monday night.

Crews were called to the 6000 block of Dove Street for a structure fire around 8:50 p.m. and arrived to find an active fire inside a 1 ½ story home. Firefighters located the fire in a bedroom. They made a quick, aggressive knockdown and got the fire under control in just 10 minutes, according to a fire official.

There were three people displaced from the home after the fire incident. One went to the hospital, the fire department confirmed.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire. It remains under investigation.