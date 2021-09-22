House fire on Philpotts Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a house fire Wednesday night on Philpotts Road.

The call reporting the fire came in at 11:11 p.m. in the 800 block of Philpotts Road.

10 On Your Side went to the scene.

The road was closed, and firefighters told 10 On Your Side the house had been vacant.

This house fire comes just days after another fire in the 800 block of Philpotts Road. No injuries were reported.

