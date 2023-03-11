NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Fire and Rescue is investigating a house fire on Saturday afternoon.
On March 11, around 1:25 p.m. dispatchers responded to the 800 block of W. 49th Street in reference to a house fire.
When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy fire coming from the home. Officials say the fire was marked under control around 1:54 p.m.
There were no injuries reported and the Red Cross has been requested to assist two adults and two children.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.