NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Fire and Rescue is investigating a house fire on Saturday afternoon.

On March 11, around 1:25 p.m. dispatchers responded to the 800 block of W. 49th Street in reference to a house fire.

Fire on 49th Street in Norfolk (Photo Courtesy: Matt Grubbs/Hampton Roads Fire Rescue Incidents)

When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy fire coming from the home. Officials say the fire was marked under control around 1:54 p.m.

There were no injuries reported and the Red Cross has been requested to assist two adults and two children.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.