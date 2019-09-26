Investigation underway after fire at senior living apartment in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A fire that broke out on the third floor of a senior living apartment, caused a large emergency response to the complex off Tidewater Drive Wednesday night.

Norfolk Fire and EMS said smoke and flames were coming from the apartment at Stonebridge Manor Senior Adult Apartments when they arrived shortly after 8:30 p.m.

While the fire was under control by 9:15 p.m., a second alarm was called to help evacuate residents.

Residents told 10 On Your Side many of the people living at the 156 unit complex have a hard time getting around and some are on oxygen.

Two people were taken to the hospital to be checked out, but no major injuries were reported. It was not immediately known how many people may have been displaced by the fire.

Tidewater Drive was closed at Willow Wood Drive for some time as firefighters responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The building was built in 1991 and has no sprinkler system, according to city records.