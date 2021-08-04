Fire inspection data in Norfolk now available to residents, businesses

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Data on fire inspections is now available to Norfolk residents.
Information about the thousands of inspections fire marshals conduct each year in Norfolk are now available through the city’s portal, Norfolk Open Data.
Residents can also view “An Ounce of Prevention,” a story that helps describe the inspectors’ work and the data.
Norfolk Fire7 Rescue regularly deploys a 15-person team of fire inspectors across the city. Businesses in Norfolk undergo inspections for adherence to the state fire prevention code.
Inspectors look for extinguishers and lighted exit signs as well as extension cords, hood ventilation systems and whether building exits are easily accessible designed to prevent fires, as well as to increase the likelihood of survival in case of one.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.