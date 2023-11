NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fire crews responded to a residential fire in Norfolk on the 3700 block of Chatham Circle on Nov. 29, officials said.

The call came in around 6:55 p.m. Crews went inside and found fire on the first and second floors. Crews were able to gain control around 7:40 p.m., officials said.

No one was hurt or inside during the fire, officials said. The cause is under investigation.