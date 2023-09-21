NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire Department responded to a fire reported around 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the 7900 block of Diggs Road.

Crews arrived to find an apartment complex with heavy smoke coming from a first floor unit, and found a bedroom fire, reports said. Some fire went up the exterior into the attic, but crews were able to extinguish it.

Minor smoke damage to adjacent units. Three apartments were affected in total. No injuries reported. Six people will be displaced and Red Cross is assisting.

The fire was under control around 4:45 p.m.