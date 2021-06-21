Fire Fears: Series of suspicious fires plaguing Norfolk neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – In the past 16 months, there have been five suspicious fires in the West Ghent neighborhood in Norfolk.

The first was a car fire in february of 2020. The owner of the car told 10 On Your Side, investigators found a tiki torch and a can of citronella underneath the car. The car was parked outside of an apartment building.

Fast forward to June of this year. A car parked next to a home caught on fire. Patrick McGee was in that home, with his wife and their two young children.

“I started to piece together these other fires, pretty immediately. And I realized that I’ve been a victim of arson. I really just want the police and fire department and all the people that are involved, and the community to focus on the fact that a person is lighting fires of structures where there is men, women and kids inside. I don’t think that’s cool. I think that should stop. I think we should catch that guy. And I think we should do it like right now,” said McGee.

No one was injured, but their house is currently unlivable.

