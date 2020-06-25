Fire does major damage to home on Ridgefield Drive in Norfolk; firefighter taken to hospital for evaluation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four people are displaced from their home near Little Creek after a fire caused significant damage Thursday morning.
The fire broke out in a detached garage in the 7100 block of Ridgefield Drive before 10:30 a.m. and spread to the rear of the home. Firefighters say the flames were intense and eventually went into the attic, causing major damage and leaving the home uninhabitable.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation after the fire, and firefighters say the four people inside safely made it out without injury.
Firefighters were still at the home putting out hot spots just before 11 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.
