Fire does major damage to home on Ridgefield Drive in Norfolk; firefighter taken to hospital for evaluation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four people are displaced from their home near Little Creek after a fire caused significant damage Thursday morning.

The fire broke out in a detached garage in the 7100 block of Ridgefield Drive before 10:30 a.m. and spread to the rear of the home. Firefighters say the flames were intense and eventually went into the attic, causing major damage and leaving the home uninhabitable.

Fire broke out behind the residence in a detached garage. The heat and flames were intense and quickly extended into the rear of the home. All occupants were able to get out of the home without injury. pic.twitter.com/fCO2Xf5Qpn — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) June 25, 2020

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation after the fire, and firefighters say the four people inside safely made it out without injury.

Firefighters were still at the home putting out hot spots just before 11 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

Fire broke out in a detached garage in the 7100 block of Ridgefield Drive on Thursday, June 25, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Brent Johnson)

Norfolk house fire on Ridgefield Drive (Photo courtesy: Norfolk Fire and Rescue)

