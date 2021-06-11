Fire displaces family of 5 and their pet on Benjamin Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A family and their pet were displaced after a fire damaged their home on Benjamin Avenue in Norfolk Friday.
Fire officials said the call came in around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 8500 block of Benjamin Avenue.
Crews arrived to find smoke and flames visible at the single-family home.
The fire was called under control around 3:30 p.m.
There were no injuries, but two adults, three children and a pet were displaced.
Fire marshals were still on scene getting ready to start their investigation as of 3:30 p.m.
The cause has not yet been determined, fire officials said.
