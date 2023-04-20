NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A fire damaged an apartment Thursday on Crescent Way in Norfolk, Norfolk Fire-Rescue said.

The fire was reported at 4:57 p.m. in the 6400 block of Crescent Way, just off of North Military Highway, and when Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews arrived , they found heavy fire in the kitchen.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the one unit and put out the fire, which was declared under control at 5:21 p.m., Norfolk Fire-Rescue said.

No one was reported injured, and two people were displaced, Norfolk Fire-Rescue said, and the Red Cross is helping them.

The fire is under investigation.