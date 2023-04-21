NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A fire damaged a single apartment on Armfield Avenue Friday afternoon, Norfolk Fire-Rescue said.

No injuries were reported, but one cat died. It is not known at this time how many people were displaced.

(Photo – Norfolk Fire-Rescue) (Photo – Norfolk Fire-Rescue) (Photo – Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

The fire was reported at 4:07 p.m. at 7700 Armfield Ave., and when Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from a single apartment on the third floor. NFR said crews had to force their way inside, and once there, found a bedroom on fire.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the single unit, and it was brought under control by 4:55 p.m.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said there was also water damage to the lower apartments.

The fire is under investigation.