NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A fire to a structure on Johns Street in Norfolk damaged a garage Thursday afternoon.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a report of a garage fire in the 3500 block of Johns Street at 2:31 p.m. When crews arrived, smoke was visible from a detached garage, and they made entry and put out the fire.

The fire was declared under control at 2:42 p.m., Norfolk Fire-Rescue said.

Units and investigators were still at the scene, and the fire was contained to the garage, so no one was displaced, Norfolk Fire-Rescue said, and there were no reported injuries.