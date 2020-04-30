Heavy flames damage home on Oakwood Street in Norfolk; no injuries reported

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk firefighters directly confronted flames shooting out from a house fire in the Campostella Heights area of the city on Thursday morning.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue tweeted just before 9 a.m. that firefighters were still on the scene in the 1000 block of Oakwood Street.

Crews were met with heavy smoke and flames on arrival. They forced entry into the home and found it to be unoccupied. Strong winds intensified the blaze. Aggressive attack brought the flames under control quickly. No injuries to report. pic.twitter.com/53eYVYBYcy — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) April 30, 2020

Firefighters met heavy flames and smoke when they arrived, fire officials say, with strong winds making the fire even worse. No one was inside at the time, and firefighters were able to get the flames under control quickly with no injuries reported.

NFR units are on scene of a residential fire in the 1000 block of Oakwood Street. pic.twitter.com/yQtJymxozR — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) April 30, 2020

Two adults who lived at the home were displaced and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Check back for updates.