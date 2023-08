NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A fire damaged a single-family residence on Hanson Avenue in Norfolk Friday evening.

(Photo – Norfolk Fire-Rescue) A fire early Friday evening damaged a home in the 2300 block of Hanson Avenue in Norfolk (Photos – Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said units arrived on scene in the 2300 block of Hanson Avenue at 6:38 p.m. and found a single-story home with heat and smoke damage throughout. No one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.

The fire was under control in 10 minutes, and it is unclear how many people will be displaced, Norfolk Fire-Rescue said.

The fire is under investigation.