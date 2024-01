NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A fire damaged a home on Eva Circle in Norfolk Thursday evening, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue dispatch.

(Photo – Matt Grubbs)

The call for the fire came in at 7:48 p.m. in the 6500 block of Eva Circle, just off of Summers Drive near Wayne Creek in the Roland Park area of the city, and the fire was declared under control at 8:19 p.m.

Multiple crews responded to the fire, and several were still on scene late Thursday evening, according to PulsePoint.

There were no injuries reported.