NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A fire on East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk damaged a camper Thursday evening, Norfolk Fire-Rescue said. There were no reported injuries.

Fire-Rescue units responded at 9:08 p.m. for a report of a fire at the location. When units arrived, a large camper was found on fire and had visible flames.

(Photo – Norfolk Fire-Rescue) (Photo – Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

Crews starting attacking the fire and had it under control by 9:21 p.m., Norfolk Fire-Rescue said.

Units are still on scene as the event is ongoing, Norfolk Fire-Rescue said. Investigators are also at the scene.