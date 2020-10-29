Fire crews respond to garage fire in Norfolk Wednesday evening

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk and Virginia Beach fire-rescue crews responded to a garage fire in the River Forest Shores-Wayside Manor area Wednesday evening.

According to first responders, they received the call just before 4:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Sellger Drive for the residential fire.

Once on scene, they were able to get the flames under control within 20 minutes.

Firefighters say no one was home at the time the fire broke out.

No injuries were reported.

