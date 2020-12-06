Fire crews respond to 2-alarm fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to a 2-alarm fire on Main Street late Sunday morning.

Officials got the call for the fire around 10:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East main Street.

When they got to the scene, they found smoke on several floors of the 14-story building. Officials noted that the sprinklers in the building successfully extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported following the incident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.