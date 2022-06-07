NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Fire broke out on board the Spirit of Norfolk cruise yacht Tuesday afternoon.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue confirmed the fire was reported shortly after noon. Hampton, Portsmouth and Norfolk fire departments all responded.

Naval Station Norfolk confirmed its tug boats and emergency services also aided in the firefighting efforts.

Norfolk spokesperson Stephanie Ramsey said there were more than 100 people on board at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported, she said.

The passengers were all moved from the Spirit of Norfolk to the Victory Rover, which returned them to Waterside. The Spirit of Norfolk was towed to Pier 4 with two crew members on board, the Navy said. Those crew members disembarked upon arrival.

Chopper 10 flew above the Spirit of Norfolk shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday. It was out in the Elizabeth River near Naval Station Norfolk’s Pier 4. Video from Chopper 10 showed several tugs surrounding the boat. One of the tugs was actively spraying water on it. Smoke could be seen coming from the back left of the Spirit of Norfolk.

Several WAVY viewers reached out about the fire Tuesday and provided images from both on board the Spirit of Norfolk and from shore. You can view those images in the gallery below.

Flames coming from the Spirit of Norfolk on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Jason Sleeth)

Flames coming from the Spirit of Norfolk on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Jason Sleeth)

Flames coming from the Spirit of Norfolk on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Jason Sleeth)

Smoke coming from the Spirit of Norfolk on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Nathan Gockel)

Smoke coming from the Spirit of Norfolk on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Nathan Gockel)

Smoke coming from the Spirit of Norfolk on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Nathan Gockel)

Smoke coming from the Spirit of Norfolk on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Nathan Gockel)

Image of smoke coming from the Spirit of Norfolk on Tuesday, June 7, 2020 (Chopper 10 photo)

Image of smoke coming from the Spirit of Norfolk on Tuesday, June 7, 2020 (Chopper 10 photo)

Image of smoke coming from the Spirit of Norfolk on Tuesday, June 7, 2020 (Chopper 10 photo)

The Spirit of Norfolk, a small cruise ship, offers dinner cruises and private group events.

This is breaking news. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more. Check back for updates.