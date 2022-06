NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Several people were caught off guard Saturday evening when a fire broke out at a local laundromat.

Officials tell 10 On Your Side that the fire broke out at the Soaps N Suds in the 800 block of East Little Creek Road around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Fire officials quickly arrived at the scene and put the fire out.

A witness at the scene said she smelled something burning and saw a dryer catch fire.

Fire breaks out at Norfolk laundromat(photo: WAVY/Lauryn Moss)

Fire breaks out at Norfolk laundromat (photo: WAVY/Lauryn Moss)

Fire breaks out at Norfolk laundromat (photo: WAVY/Lauryn Moss)

No one was injured.

10 On Your Side is working to learn if anyone was hurt.