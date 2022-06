NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A fire broke out at a duplex in the Coleman Place area of Norfolk on Wednesday morning.

Norfolk firefighters say they were dispatched at 7:47 a.m. and found heavy smoke. They were able to knock the fire down before it extended to the other units and the fire was marked under control at 8:13 a.m.

Both units appeared to be vacant and no injuries were reported.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause.