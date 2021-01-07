Fire at T’s Seafood in Norfolk under investigation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fire marshals are investigating what caused a fire at a unit on Tidewater Drive that features both T’s Seafood and the well known Philly Style Steaks and Subs.

Firefighters were dispatched to 7450 Tidewater Drive at 4:19 a.m. Thursday morning and found smoke coming from the roof. It took until 5:30 a.m. to get the fire under control.

Norfolk Battalion Chief Stephanie Ramsey said the businesses were unoccupied and no injuries were reported. The main damage was to T’s Seafood at 7450, but Philly Steaks is attached. Ramsey didn’t have details on the extent of the damage outside of T’s.