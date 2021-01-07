Fire at T’s Seafood in Norfolk under investigation

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Norfolk firefighters work a fire at 7450 Tidewater Drive on Jan. 7, 2020. The unit houses Philly Steaks and T’s Seafood.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fire marshals are investigating what caused a fire at a unit on Tidewater Drive that features both T’s Seafood and the well known Philly Style Steaks and Subs.

Firefighters were dispatched to 7450 Tidewater Drive at 4:19 a.m. Thursday morning and found smoke coming from the roof. It took until 5:30 a.m. to get the fire under control.

Norfolk Battalion Chief Stephanie Ramsey said the businesses were unoccupied and no injuries were reported. The main damage was to T’s Seafood at 7450, but Philly Steaks is attached. Ramsey didn’t have details on the extent of the damage outside of T’s.

  • Norfolk firefighters work a fire at 7450 Tidewater Drive on Jan. 7, 2020. The unit houses Philly Steaks and T’s Seafood.
  • Norfolk firefighters work a fire at 7450 Tidewater Drive on Jan. 7, 2020. The unit houses Philly Steaks and T’s Seafood.
  • Norfolk firefighters work a fire at 7450 Tidewater Drive on Jan. 7, 2020. The unit houses Philly Steaks and T’s Seafood.
  • Norfolk firefighters work a fire at 7450 Tidewater Drive on Jan. 7, 2020. The unit houses Philly Steaks and T’s Seafood.
  • Norfolk firefighters work a fire at 7450 Tidewater Drive on Jan. 7, 2020. The unit houses Philly Steaks and T’s Seafood.
  • Norfolk firefighters work a fire at 7450 Tidewater Drive on Jan. 7, 2020. The unit houses Philly Steaks and T’s Seafood.

Latest News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10