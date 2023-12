NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue is investigating a Tuesday morning fire.

Around 11:20 a.m., crews responded to the the 1300 block of Branch Road for a fire at a multi-unit complex. When they arrived on the scene, crews found smoke and flames coming from a second floor window.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to one unit and had it under control in about 17 minutes.

Officials say no one was home and no one was hurt.