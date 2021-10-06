Fire at Norfolk apartment complex

Apartment fire in the 1200 block of West Ocean View Avenue in Norfolk Oct. 6, 2021. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a fire at a Norfolk apartment complex Wednesday night.

The fire was reported at 10:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Ocean View Avenue.

A fire department spokeswoman said it appeared to have started in an apartment’s kitchen.

As of 11 p.m., it hadn’t spread to other apartments. At that time, the spokeswoman said there were no injuries reported.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.