NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue is at the scene of a residential structure fire on Rivers Oak Drive early Tuesday morning.

The call came in at 12:31 a.m. for a fire at a home in the 1400 block of Rivers Oak Drive between Silvey Drive and Julianna Drive, off of East Princess Anne Road, Norfolk Fire-Rescue dispatch said.

The fire was still active as of 1 a.m., according to Norfolk dispatch.