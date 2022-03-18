NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A fire was reported on a tugboat at Colonna’s Shipyard in Norfolk Friday night.

Fire officials said the fire was reported around 9:21 p.m. in the 400 block of Indian River Road.

Firefighters were still working to get the fire under control as of 10:45 p.m.

Chesapeake firefighters were also assisting with extinguishing the fire and were planning to use foam to do so.

A fire official said they may be on scene a while due to access issues.

No injuries have been reported.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.