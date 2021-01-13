Large fire at apartment complex in Norfolk damages at least 8 units

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex Wednesday night in Norfolk.

The call reporting the incident came in at 9:35 p.m. in the 800 block of Pecan Point Road, dispatchers said.

Fire officials for the city said about 10 to 16 units were affected by the fire, but only about eight sustained damage from what they could see from the outside of the building.

As of 11 p.m., no injuries had been reported.

Video sent to WAVY.com from a viewer showed flames reaching high above the apartments.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist. There’s no word yet on the number of people displaced, officials said.

Crews were still working to identify the cause as of 11 p.m.

