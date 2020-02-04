Final kids’ gardening class coming up at Norfolk Botanical Garden

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Botanical Garden is holding gardening classes for kids through its Homeschool in the Garden series.

The classes give kids a chance to learn science outside among nature. They are designed for children ages 5 through 9 with a caregiver’s participation.

Each class has a specific theme. The first two held on Jan. 27 and Feb. 3 were about winter gardens and seeds.

The final class is Monday February 10th, and the topic is garden life cycles.

For more details about prices and tickets go to the Norfolk Botanical Garden Facebook page.