NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The 2022 Harborfest festivities in Norfolk kick off Friday, June 10 with the always anticipated Parade of Sail at noon, which Festevents says will be dedicated to the Spirit of Norfolk this year.

Fire broke out on the Spirit of Norfolk Tuesday with more than 100 passengers on board, including a large number of elementary school students. Everyone on board was safely removed from the vessel. Crews continued firefighting measures for days, while salvage contractors develop a plan.

The Spirit of Norfolk is a dinner cruise and private event venue that is typically docked at Town Point Park in Norfolk when not out on the water.

Norfolk Festevents, the organizers of Harborfest, posted this message on social Thursday night:

This year’s Parade of Sail is dedicated to the Spirit of Norfolk! Norfolk #Harborfest has always been a celebration of Norfolk’s maritime heritage – honoring, supporting, and entertaining those who live, work, and play on our beautiful waterfronts. This year, our hearts are heavy for the Spirit of Norfolk and City Cruises as they work through their recent tragedy. Thank you to the entire maritime community for being there in the time of need and showing what the maritime community is all about. We work together as one harbor. City Cruises and the entire Spirit family – please know that we are here for you! Norfolk Festevents

The Spirit of Norfolk smolders at Naval Station Norfolk on June 9, 2022 (Courtesy of the City of Norfolk)

WAVY TV will stream Friday’s Parade of Sail live on WAVY.com and on the WAVY TV 10 Facebook Page.