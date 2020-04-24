Festevents announces ‘Stay-At-Home’ series of virtual festival events

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Festevents announced on Friday that it will be hosting a series of Stay-At-Home virtual performances as a result of the coronavirus closures that have forced so many large event cancellations.

The free Stay-At-Home series is designed to combine the virtual world with the elements that are found at festivals like live music, food, beverages, and family entertainment. The events begin April 27 and will be streamed live on the Norfolk Festevents Facebook page.

The two-week line up has performances from local musicians Lewis McGehee, Mike

Proffitt, and Michael Lille; live culinary and cocktail events; yoga and workout sessions; conversations with writers, historians, and much more.

Here is what the two-week schedule looks like:

Dates and times are subject to change. More events may be added to the schedule.

During the Q&A segments, audience interaction is encouraged with questions and recommendations, as well as stories of how the community is staying busy at home.

Norfolk Festevents, Ltd. is a private, not-for-profit organization that is dedicated to creating a dynamic urban waterfront community. The company is responsible for local events, festivals, concerts, and holiday events such as Norfolk Harborfest, Bayou Boogaloo, and the Norfolk Jazz Festival.

PayPal donations are welcome in an effort to keep this virtual fun going.

More information on the Norfolk Festevents Stay-At-Home Series can be found at Festevents.org.

