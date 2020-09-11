Festevents announces ‘small, safe concerts and events’ return to Norfolk next week

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Festevents announced on Friday that “small, safe, socially-distant concerts and events” will be returning to Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront next week.

The Thank Goodness We’re Open (TGWO) series begins Thursday, Sept. 17, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Events will be capped at 250 guests and will include designated social circles for up to four people.

This schedule so far:

Thursday, Sept. 17: BJ Griffin (R&B/Pop)

BJ Griffin (R&B/Pop) Friday, Sept. 1 8: Tumbao Salsero (Latin/Salsa)

Tumbao Salsero (Latin/Salsa) Thursday, Sept. 24: Rocky 7 (Top 40/Pop)

Rocky 7 (Top 40/Pop) Friday, Sept. 25: Strange Rootz (Reggae)

Food and beverages will also be available for purchase.

Pre-registration is required for all guests and all events. Information can be found at Festevents.org and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis, at $10 per person.

All guests will be required to wear a mask except when eating or drinking.

“We are thrilled to be able to restart our events, even at 250 people at a time,” said Norfolk Festevents CEO Karen Scherberger. “We have worked very closely with the City of Norfolk and the Department of Health to develop an extensive plan to provide this “safe space” for our residents and visitors to enjoy while feeling comfortable and safe.”

Guidelines To Know Before Attending:

Wear a mask or face covering! Only guests with a face covering will be permitted into the event. Masks or face coverings are required at all times except while eating or drinking.

Only guests with a face covering will be permitted into the event. Masks or face coverings are required at all times except while eating or drinking. Stay in your circle! Guests are required to remain in their designated social circle except when purchasing food and beverages or when using the restroom. In order to keep all guests at a safe distance, each social circle is limited to up to four people. Gathering at the bar, food truck, or stage will not be permitted. Food and beverages are to be enjoyed your social circles.

Guests are required to remain in their designated social circle except when purchasing food and beverages or when using the restroom. In order to keep all guests at a safe distance, each social circle is limited to up to four people. Gathering at the bar, food truck, or stage will not be permitted. Food and beverages are to be enjoyed your social circles. Don’t wait to register! The concerts are capped at 250 guests and attendance is on a first-come, first-served basis. All guests must pre-register for the events and reserve their designated social circle online at bit.ly/TixTGWO .

The concerts are capped at 250 guests and attendance is on a first-come, first-served basis. All guests must pre-register for the events and reserve their designated social circle online at . Have a fever or COVID-19 symptoms? Guests with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19, or known exposure to a COVID-19 case in the prior 14 days, will not be permitted into the event.

Guests with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19, or known exposure to a COVID-19 case in the prior 14 days, will not be permitted into the event. Feel free to bring a chair and refreshments! Guests are permitted to bring in a chair or blanket to relax in your social circle. Guests are also permitted to bring in a personal cooler with food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Guests are permitted to bring in a chair or blanket to relax in your social circle. Guests are also permitted to bring in a personal cooler with food and non-alcoholic beverages. No pets allowed, in accordance with state guidelines.

The concerts and events are subject to change based on local and state COVID-19 guidelines.

For additional information on Norfolk Festevents and the TGWO series, go to Festevents.org.

Latest News