Female injured in shooting near Norfolk intersection

Shooting near intersection of E Olney Road and Church Street Dec. 24, 2021. (WAVY photo/Corby Slaughter)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a female was shot and injured Friday night in Norfolk.

Dispatchers said the shooting happened near the intersection of E Olney Road and Church Street and was reported at 8:10 p.m.

Dispatchers said a female was shot in the mouth. They did not specify her age or the extent of her injuries.

She was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

