Felony charges dismissed against man injured in fatal shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused in a fatal shooting in Norfolk back in February had his charges dismissed in court Tuesday.

There were three men shot in the incident in the 500 block of Timothy Avenue the afternoon of February 27. One of the men, 19-year-old Troquan S. Martin, died from his injuries at the scene.

James C. Wilson, 23, was charged in connection with the crime. Police said he was one of the other men shot that day. He was charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, his charges were dismissed.

WAVY News 10 learned that the only eyewitness that was called during the preliminary trial failed to identify the defendant, which is why the judge dismissed the charges.

The third man shot in February was taken to the hospital for treatment but was expected to be ok.