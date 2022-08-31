NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Felony charges have been set aside against a man accused in a homicide in Norfolk that happened in July 2020.

Five charges against Marquis Yates were set aside in Norfolk Circuit Court on August 30.

Yates was charged with second-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of felony first offense, first-degree murder, and malicious discharge of a firearm in an occupied building.

Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department

These charges stem from a shooting that occurred around 12:30 a.m. July 26, 2020 in the 500 block of Mariners Way.

Police said 20-year-old Kyilene Torain was shot and transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Yates is still charged with possession with intent to distribute and possession or transportation of a weapon by a violent felon. A trial for these charges has not been set.