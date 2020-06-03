‘Feed Your City Challenge’: Pusha-T partners to bring COVID-19 relief event to Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Grammy-nominated music artist Pusha-T announced on Wednesday that he is partnering with former NBA star Ricky Davis and music legend Tony Draper to bring the “Feed Your City Challenge” to Norfolk in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Saturday, June 6 at noon, the event will be set up as a drive-thru, no contact service to provide fresh groceries and essential supplies for about 3,000 community members. The drive-thru will take place at the Military Circle Mall and will run until all the food and supplies are gone.

Heir Wave Music Group CEO Pusha-T — a Virginia native — has been giving back to the community with multiple projects and now with the pandemic, his focus is even stronger especially with the partnership of Davis’ The Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation.

“This crisis has only highlighted the need for communities to work together to support and uplift each other. Upon learning of the great work TRDLF started in Houston, it was clear the efforts needed to be replicated locally,” said members of his team in a statement released.



“While the virus continues to disrupt our daily lives and impact our economy, TRDLF intends to bring their philanthropic endeavors around the country, with Norfolk, VA as their first stop. Alongside other organizations, TRDLF has been organizing events to give away hot meals, provide groceries and supplies for those most in need: first responders, school children, and the homeless.”

As the official media partner for the event, the team from 103 Jamz will be there to help out where they are needed and to set the atmosphere.

This event is also possible by the partnership with Norfolk’s Mayor Kenny Alexander, Chief of Police Larry D. Boone, and the Economic Development Authority for the City of Norfolk.

