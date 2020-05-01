‘Feed the Fight Norfolk’ aims to support restaurants while feeding hospital workers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — People across our region are stepping up to help their neighbors during this pandemic.

That includes Gail Englert, who organized “Feed the Fight Norfolk.” She was inspired by a similar group in Raleigh that supports local restaurants by paying them to make food for hospital workers and first responders.

Englert says people in Hampton Roads have donated $1,300, which has provided 300 meals to hospital workers at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

She’s grateful for the community’s support so far.

“The people here are giving, a giving community. They do care about each other, so this was very confirming,” said Englert. “For me, I felt so helpless, I just felt like I wasn’t doing anything to help. Once this started and I realized it was really going to take off, it was such a gratifying feeling to know that I could be a part of it.”

Englert says the program is almost out of money, so she is hoping people will donate. You can visit their Facebook Page, GoFundMe, or email Englert at genglert@cox.net.



