Federal agents arrest Norfolk father wanted for felony homicide in 4-year-old’s beating death

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A father charged with felony homicide in the death of his 4-year-old son has been arrested in Harrisonburg, police say.

Hank L. Smith, 40, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Friday. He is currently in custody in Harrisonburg, but will be extradited to Norfolk.

Smith was originally charged with child abuse and neglect in connection to the beating death of his 4-year-old son, Larkin Carter Carr. On Wednesday, police confirmed that Smith was wanted for a new charge in connection to Larkin’s death: felony homicide.

Smith did not turn himself in before he was apprehended by federal agents, said Norfolk Police Department Sgt. Will Pickering.

Smith is not the only person charged in Larkin’s death. Larkin died in November 2018 of blunt force trauma to the abdomen, allegedly caused by being beaten by a 14-year-old boy who lived in the same home.

Now 15, Robert Bolsinger-Hartshorn is charged with the second-degree murder of the child. Police believe Robert beat Larkin to death and that his mother, Catherine Seals, knew about the abuse but did not seek help.

Seals pleaded guilty a month ago to felony homicide and felony child abuse with serious injury in connection to Larkin’s death. The plea agreement caps her potential sentence to 21 years, 6 months. Her sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 31.