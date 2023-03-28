NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man is dead after a single-car crash on I-64 in Norfolk, police say.

On March 28, around 2:30 p.m. Virginia State Police received a call of a medical emergency on I-64.

VSP said a 66-year-old man driving a 2018 Nissan Maxima was traveling westbound on I-64, east of Northampton Boulevard when the car was seen running off the road to the right, striking a guardrail.

The Nissan drifted back across all lanes, striking the left jersey wall.

Bystanders and witnesses pulled over to help with the crash and found the driver unconscious and unresponsive.

CPR was performed until troopers arrived and took over the CPR operation.

Troopers continued CPR until rescue arrived and transported the driver to the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.