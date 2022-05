NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a woman died in a shooting on W. Little Creek Road Tuesday afternoon in Norfolk.

The shooting was reported around 4:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of W. Little Creek Road.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fatal shooting on W Little Creek Road in Norfolk May 17, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

