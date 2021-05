NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police said a male died in a shooting Thursday night on Paul Jones Lane.

The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 6600 block of Paul Jones Lane, police said.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release additional details about the victim’s age or identity, or information on any suspects.

