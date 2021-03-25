Family shares message of caution after deadly at-home car repair accident

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sometimes people take on side hustles to make ends meet. For 41-year-old Josh Lovelidge, his passion for cars and the need to make ends meet intersected.

His brother, Lawerence “Larry” Lovelidge, says he was always working on cars and helping others. Unfortunately, that’s what Josh was doing when an accident took his life on Sunday, March 14.

“He was always about you know you have to have your jack stands, your E-brake on, all about being safe. He knew better,” says Larry.

Detectives told the Lovelidge family that Josh had been working with a scissor jack and not using jack stands to assist when it collapsed. Kyle Loftus, a manager at AAA Suffolk Car Care Center, says having that extra failsafe may have saved his life.

Along with a jack stands, he says that if you’re working on your car at home, be mindful of other safety steps like appropriate clothing and not performing maintenance you’re not comfortable using.

The Lovelidge brothers were just starting to arrive at a point of normalcy in their lives after being separated in the Oklahoma foster care system as kids after their mother passed away.

They’ve lived in Virginia together and bonded in recent years. Larry says he’s lucky to have known his brother, even if only for a short time.

“He loved his truck. He loved Chevy. He’d be not at all mad knowing it was a Chevy that landed on him,” Larry said with tears in his eyes. He adds that they were able to have an urn made for him reflecting his passion for cars. It has the Chevy emblem on it.

“He genuinely wanted the best for everyone he came in contact with. His friendship, love, and loyalty were freely given. People gravitated to him, he welcomed them, made them family. His smile was very mischievous, almost like he knew something you didn’t, that there was always some sort of joke to be let in on… and it was anyone’s guess if they were in on it or not. Josh loved it. And that’s what is important. He is missed tremendously,” says Josh’s sister.

The Lovelidge family has a GoFundMe set up for Josh and his family.

AAA Suffolk Car Care Center says it’s possible to work on cars at home while taking expansive safety measures. They recommend car owners: