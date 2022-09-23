NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A family is searching for answers both here in Hampton Roads and Brazil after their brother was shot and killed in Norfolk.

Someone shot Gilson Peron multiple times in his apartment on 18th Bay Street on Sep. 3. He fought for his life in the hospital until he died two weeks later.

Gilson was 20 years old when he was killed. He was originally from Brazil and spent the last three years living in Hampton Roads working towards a better life. Two of his brothers also live in the area and told us while they grieve for their little brother, they also want to bring him justice.

“We really don’t know all the details of exactly what happened, but he was shot in his apartment,” said Karen Peron, Gilson’s sister-in-law.

Karen Peron stood with her second brother-in-law Carlos as she spoke with 10 On Your Side outside Gilson’s apartment. Gilson was shot four times in the torso.

“It was severe. His back was shattered. He was going to be paralyzed. His stomach, his liver, his lungs his pancreas. Just about everything. It was bad,” Karen Peron explained.

Karen translated for Carlos who speaks Portuguese.

“He was always helpful, always sweet. Just a wonderful kid. He’s very sad. He misses his brother a lot. They were very close,” Karen translated.

The family started a GoFundMe raising $20,000 to send Gilson’s body back to his native Brazil so he can be buried and honored by the rest of the family.

“It meant a lot to his mom that she have the body back of her son,” Karen stated.

The family’s fundraising goal was met in less than 24 hours.

“We’re absolutely amazed at the response—the overwhelming response from family and friends and the Brazilian community. They are just absolutely wonderful,” Karen said.

Karen explained how the Peron family is well-respected in their hometown of San Sebastiao de Baha. Gilson’s death has been all over the news in Brazil.

Karen’s husband Reginaldo spoke with 10 On Your Side through WhatsApp during a flight layover. He’s currently on his way back to Hampton Roads from Brazil.

“It’s hard to even talk about it. It’s very disappointing that this happened at such a young age,” said Reginaldo Peron.

Reginaldo just wants to know who and why.

“He’s just a nice, sweet some people say young man I say still a boy. The police are still investigating who did this. We still have no idea and I would really like to find the person who did this to him and, I would just like to know what happened and what caused them to shoot him and kill him like they did,” Reginaldo stated.